  1. Travel

Can Gio- Vung Tau ferry route to come into operation in early January 2021

SGGP
According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport, a ferry route linking HCMC’s Can Gio District and Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province’s Vung Tau coastal city will be put into operation in early 2021 in order to meet travel needs of people during peak period of Lunar New Year 2021. 

Can Gio- Vung Tau ferry route to come into operation in early January 2021

Currently, a floating bridge and a wharf have been installed in Can Gio District and Vung Tau city to pick up and drop off passengers. 

The investor and related sides have agreed with the Vung Tau city’s authority about the fare level on the route and submit it to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance.
Can Gio - Vung Tau ferry route has a distance of about 15 kilometers, departing from Tac Suat wharf (Can Gio) to Vung Tau with the 30- minute journey.

The ferry is able to carry 190 passengers, ten trucks weighing 13.1 tons, 12 seven-seater cars and 150 motorbikes. 


By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more