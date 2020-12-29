Currently, a floating bridge and a wharf have been installed in Can Gio District and Vung Tau city to pick up and drop off passengers.



The investor and related sides have agreed with the Vung Tau city’s authority about the fare level on the route and submit it to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance.

Can Gio - Vung Tau ferry route has a distance of about 15 kilometers, departing from Tac Suat wharf (Can Gio) to Vung Tau with the 30- minute journey.



The ferry is able to carry 190 passengers, ten trucks weighing 13.1 tons, 12 seven-seater cars and 150 motorbikes.









By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong