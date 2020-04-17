Carriers allowed to increase domestic main routes

Two routes between Hanoi/HCMC and Da Nang will be increased to two flights per day.



The carriers can submit their plans and proposals on granting the Permit to fly on other routes to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) for consideration.

Earlier, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced that it will operate two flights between Hanoi and HCMC, and maintain one daily flight on routes linking Da Nang and Hanoi, HCMC. The low-cost airline, Jetstar Pacifc will also increase its flight on Hanoi-HCMC route from four per week into one daily.

For the railway, the suspension of local trains has been continued to be carried out, but the HCMC - Hanoi train which is allowed to run a maximum of two trips per day.

The Ministry of Transport will also continue to implement the passenger classification based on their risk level of exposure to COVID-19.





By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh