Carriers to add 400 daily flights to domestic network from March 28

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, budget carrier Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Air Service Company (VASCO) set to add more flights on more than 30 local routes to meet increasing travel demand after the Covid-19 outbreak has been put under control.

Accordingly, airlines will raise the number of 280-400 flights on the domestic network starting on March 28 with 56,000-80,000 seats, to domestic popular tourism destinations such as HCMC, Hanoi, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc
In addition, local carriers will also supply additional flights during the Reunification Day (April 30), May Day (May 1) and the upcoming summer vacation. Several routes will see a number of 14 trips per week or 2-4 flights per day, such as Thanh Hoa/Hai Phong-Da Lat, Vinh/Hai Phong/Da Nang and Cam Ranh, Hai Phong and Da Nang.
VNA plans to operate 6-14 flights a week on routes, including Hai Phong/Da Lat/Vinh/Da Nang – Phu Quoc; Hai Phong-Buon Ma Thuot.
While Pacific Airlines will provide four flights per day on HCMC-Hanoi route; two daily flights on HCMC-Cam Ranh/Phu Quoc/Quy Nhon/Chu Lai/Vinh/Thanh Hoa routes; two flights a day between Hanoi and Da Nang.

