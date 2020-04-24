  1. Travel

Carriers to exploit 13 flights to carry Vietnamese citizens home

SGGP
It is expected that 13 flights will carry Vietnamese citizens from Japan, the United States, France, Canada, Russia, Spain, Singapore home in the upcoming days.

All the crew members in the flight are equipped with full-body medical protective gears

Of which, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will perform ten flights to bring  home passengers with the Vietnamese nationality working and living in Japan, the United States, Canada, UAE, France, Russia, Spain and Thailand. 

Meanwhile, Vietjet airline is going to exploit two flights to carry Vietnamese from the island country of Singapore and the world's largest island country-Indonesia home. 

Bamboo Airways will perform one flight to send Vietnamese from the Philippines home.

As plan, these flights will land in Noi Bai International Airport or Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province, Tan Son Nhat International Airport or Can Tho Airport. 

Previously, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the ministries of Transport, Health, Foreign Affairs and Defense to permit the issuance of a single flight to transport Vietnamese citizens home based on local and international epidemiological situations.
 

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

