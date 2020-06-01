Central provinces, city join hands to develop tourism

The forum held by the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Province attracted tourist companies, experts and representatives of relevant departments and State management agencies.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue, Pham Ngoc Tho, highlighted the important role of travel businesses nationwide who perform essential activities in helping the tourism industry recover from COVID-19, including building and connecting tourist products, introducing and promoting Hue’s images to visitors and bringing tourists to visit Hue.

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), Nguyen Le Phuc affirmed that besides implementing tourism promotional programs and the cooperation between localities, associations and travel enterprises, local authorities should give utmost priority to safety for visitors, tourism workers and local people, especially solutions to prepare for receiving back foreign travelers.

On the same day, the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Province announced a policy to promote the provincial tourism industry.



By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh