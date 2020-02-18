Central region maintains safe tourist areas during the coronavirus outbreak

Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture has got a stable number of visitors though it sees a decrease of 30 percent compared with the same period of last year in the first two months.



According to the museum’s director Ho Tan Tuan, Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture has implemented public-health measures to stop an epidemic, such as spraying disinfectant to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, asking tourists to wear face masks and wash their hands, arranging a waiting rooms for travelers with fever and cough while calling local public health authority to inform them about their symptoms, offering hand sanitizing liquid and masks for the entire staff of the museum.

The management board of the Ngu Hanh Son (Five Element Mountains) relic site in Da Nang City’s Ngu Hanh Son district has asked employees not to discriminate against visitors.

Chairman of the Da Nang Tourism Association Cao Tri Dung has suggested the municipal People’s Committee to support travel enterprises to overcome difficulties to keep their business stable, such as offering free admission to attractions, giving a tax extension and flexible policies in changing or refunding airfare to affected areas.

Hue imperial citadel is also highly appreciated as a safe place in the Central region and its tasks on infection prevention and control for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), said Head of the Office of the Thua Thien-Hue provincial Department of Tourism, Le Ngoc Sanh

The ancient capital received 7,924 visitors, including 6,368 international tourists on February 8; 7,537 people on February 9, including 6,363 foreigners; and 7,180 holiday makers on February 10, including 6,113 foreign travelers.

The provincial tourism industry plans to launch promotional programs at home and abroad from April to September with the participation of the provincial Department of Tourism, Tourism Association, Hue Monuments Conservation Center, enterprises and airlines.





By Van Thang, Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh