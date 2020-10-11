Chu Lai airport suspends operation due to storm Linfa





In order to ensure operational safety of flights, domestic carriers had to change and adjust their flights schedule to and from Chu Lai and Da Nang airports on October 11.Particularly, Vietnam Airlines must cancelled flights linking Hanoi and Chu Lai on October 11 and will perform compensatory flights for the route on the next day.Vietnam Airlines announced to stop exploiting the flights to and from Da Nang from 10AM to 4PM on the same day.Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines recommend passengers who plan to and from the airports in the Mid-Central region during the period, should regularly monitor and update the latest weather news and flights information of the airlines.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong