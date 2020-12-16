City’s tourism sector issues predictions under pandemic prevention condition

Tourism is one of the most directly affected sectors in the current crisis and an important pillar of the country's economic development, hence the city’s tourism industry issued three outlooks under pandemic prevention and control condition in the upcoming time.As for the international tourist market, Vietnam will resume all international air routes from the beginning of the next year, striving to reach nine million visitors if the Covid-19 pandemic is completely controlled worldwide.For the second outlook, some international air routes linking Vietnam and Covid-19 pandemic safe destinations in several countries could be re-exploited from the beginning of 2021. The city will strive to receive seven million arrivals in case of the global pandemic situation is basically well controlled.For the rest one, if the Covid-19 pandemic in the world does not come under control in general as well as in Vietnam in particular, the country will continue to cease international flights so international tourists will not be able to visit the city.Accordingly, the Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City campaign will be the city's first tourism promotion strategy to domestic and international markets in 2021.HCMC Director of the Department of Tourism Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa informed normal day-to day tourism activities in the city; however, the department has always reminded travel businesses of applying the criteria on Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control safety in the tourism sector. Particularly, the tourism sector has carefully prepared a roadmap, new products, etc. to attract tourists to HCMC according to the criteria.In addition, the tourism industry also continues to launch the campaign “HCMC people travel HCMC” to attract more and more visitors at the end of the year.

By Gia Han- Translated by Huyen Huong