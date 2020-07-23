Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam handles airlines’ overbooking

After passengers seriously reacted buying tickets but they could not fly on Pacific Airlines flight BL245 departing from Hanoi to Da Lat, CAAV has sent the first document to Pacific Airlines concerning to its violation.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, Pacific Airlines did not fulfill its responsibility as regulated.



CAAV asked Pacific Airlines to review the matter and impose appropriate discipline on the individuals involved in opening the sale of more tickets than the number of seats; to review the airline's ticketing and reservation systems, the process of checking information for passengers to avoid such similar cases.

At the same time, the airline has to apologize directly to passengers via website and compensate the passengers for their damage in accordance with regulations.

The CAAV assigned the Northern, Central and Southern Airports Authority to supervise and detect passengers purchasing tickets but being refused flying at airports because of the excessive sale of aircraft seats to report to the CAAV for timely handling.

While waiting for amendments to this normative document, the aviation authority has asked airlines not to perform the overbooking.

CAAV will not allow the flights increase on granted air-routes in case of detecting overbooking situation.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong