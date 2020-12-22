Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam bans one man for smoking on flight

Male passenger Le Van H., 32, from Nghe An, was caught smoking in the lavatory on flight QH1153 from Vinh City to Ho Chi Minh City.



Under CAAV’s decision, the male passenger will not be allowed to board any flights in or departing from Vietnam for nine months starting December 26, 2020 to December 24,2021. After one year ban, the man will be under monitor in six next months from December 25, 2021 to June 24,2022.

CAAV requested Vietnamese airlines and foreign airlines in Vietnam for domestic and international flights not to allow the man in any flights during the ban time.





By Minh Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh