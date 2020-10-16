CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video to promote Vietnam’s tourism

The 30-second video “Why not Vietnam” introduces the country’s stunning views from north to south, describing Vietnam as a safe, new and exciting place to have an adventure.



Produced by the Tourism Advisory Board, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, and CNN, the video is part of the nation’s tourism promotion programme. It will be available on CNN until mid-November, when many audience tune in to follow the US President Election.

Last summer, Da Nang city broadcast a 30-second video, featuring its land and people on BBC’s Asia-Pacific channel as part of efforts to revive the tourism sector, which was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Hanoi spent US$2 million to popularise its tourism on CNN in 2017-2018.