Community-based tourism increases local income

The new type of tourism has been officially launched in Con Chim (Chim islet) in Hoa Minh commune, Chau Thanh district in the Mekong delta province of Tra Vinh, starting in September.



A short trip is designed for holiday makers to discover a village and experience the local people's life as well as enjoy an authentic culture with a peaceful atmosphere in the countryside.

Quoc Vinh, 22, who has joined the community-based tourism project in Con Chim for three months takes visitors to see golden paddy fields and the left-over straw and stubbles after the harvest. Colorful wildflowers, green grass and numerous coconut palm trees laden with green coconuts are planted along fields and footpaths to welcome tourists.

After graduating high school, he helped his family on their farm and then became one of the volunteers for the provincial experimental tourism project. The new job makes him more confident, more open to the people and improves his communication skills, Vinh said.

Coming to Con Chim, visitors will have also a chance to enjoy fresh coconut water, related products and handicraft items.

In addition, tens of households on the islet will serve travelers healthy foods, such as sweetened and dried thread coconut; Suong Sam-a green jelly made from tiliacora triandra leaf; Banh Rau Mo- Mo cake made of Paederia foetida leaf extract, rice flour and coconut milk; and among others.

Sa Pa district has focused on developing the unique tourist products and encouraging local communities' participation to the sustainability of tourism industry to share benefit from tourist project. Community-based tourism has been early operated in the northwestern mountainous areas. Tours to popular destinations in Lao Cai province’s Sa Pa district and local festivals have charmed visitors, especially international tourists.

According to Tra Vinh province’s government, the local authorities have implemented policies to support enterprises, households and individuals for tourism investment. Accordingly, the provincial authorities give financial boost and low interest loans to families promoting homestay, and businesses developing their water transport, food and beverage service.

The popular maxim “Leave nothing but footprints, take nothing but photos” which can be seen everywhere helps visitors remember the importance of protecting landscape, environment and nature values.



Banh Rau Mo- Mo cake made of Paederia foetida leaf extract, rice flour and coconut milk Sweetened and dried thread coconut and bowls of Suong Sam-a green jelly made from tiliacora triandra leaf 1985 Cafe, a vintage coffee shop in Tra Vinh city



By THI HONG – Translated by Kim Khanh