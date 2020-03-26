Con Dao island announces temporary restriction for visitors due to coronavirus

The province’s authorities have asked travel businesses to temporarily bring tourists to the island and warned local people to avoid crowded spaces and unnecessary travel to the mainland.



On March 10, the People’s Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has suspended all activities in relic sites and ecological tourist areas in Con Dao District.

The 16-island archipelago Con Dao located around 180 km off Vung Tau City in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, about 230 kilometers southeast of HCMC. It is well known for nice wild beaches with white sand, deep blue water and colorful coral reefs. French colonialists and the American turned the island into a prison to jail Vietnamese revolutionary soldiers in the wartime. The offshore relic has attracted many local and foreign visitors in recent years.

The island ,also known as Con Dao National park was recognized the world Ramsar site as it has satisfied criteria for identifying Wetlands of International Importance.





By Nong Ngan - Translated by Kim Khanh