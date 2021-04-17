Con Dao island home to one of 25 most beautiful beaches worldwide

“Trying to select Vietnam's most beautiful beach is tough, but Bai Dam Trau in the Con Dao islands is certainly a top contender,” the article says.

“With distinct golden sand, soft swells, and shady groves of bamboo and evergreen trees, it's the kind of place to spend the day gently swinging in a hammock with a beach read and walking in the surf with a freshly hacked coconut,” the article adds.

Topping the list is Saud Beach on Luzon island in the Philippines, followed by Elafonissi Beach in Greece and Nungwi Beach in Tanzania.

Along with the Vietnamese beach, the list also sees two other representatives from the Asian region, including Railay West in Thailand and Radhanagar in India.

Last year, Travel Leisure magazine placed Vietnamese hotel The Reverie Saigon in the southern hub Ho Chi Minh City at 57th position among the 100 best hotels globally.

In 2019, the ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam made it into the magazine’s list of 15 most beautiful cities across the world.

