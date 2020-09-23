Construction of tourist complex kicked off in Hau Giang Province

The complex covers on an area of 4,000 square meters in Vi Thanh City’s Ward 1.



The project includes Xa No tourist market, a pier for taking boat to various tourist sites, and Xa No 4-star hotel which is the first accommodation meeting the Four Star level of quality in the province.

The tourist complex with an estimated cost of VND242 billion (US$10.45 billion) is expected to be put into operation in November, 2021.

Xa No tourist market connected with Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Wetland Reserve will create an unique and exclusive travel destination of the province, attracting a large number of visitors, said Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Nguyen Huu Tho.

The complex will be tourism highlights of Hau Giang Province and a chance to promote trade and tourism connection between the province and localities throughout the country, added Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Dong Van Thanh.

Hau Giang Province locates in the center of the Mekong Delta, 240km away from HCMC. The area has a dense network of rivers and canals with convenient waterways; and a road system of National Highways 1A and 61 linking up Mekong Delta provinces. Hau Giang province is home to ethnic groups such as Viet, Hoa, Cham, Khmer; and famous tourist sites such as Phung Hiep Floating Market, Long My Relic Site, Tam Vu Relic Site, Uncle Ho Temple.

The province is also well-known for its Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Wetland Reserve, Nga Bay floating market, a cajuput forest in Vi Thuy district, the famous cai luong song "Tinh anh ban chieu" (The love of a bedding mat seller), and innovative agricultural practices and technologies.

By Cao Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh