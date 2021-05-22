Coronavirus: travel agencies introducing ‘vaccine tours’ to US

Specifically, Hong Ngoc Ha Tourism Company has just announced the Free and Easy tour pricing at VND44.99 million for an 8 -day/7-night journey, including one-way flight tickets from Ho Chi Minh City to cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and a single Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 jab.



A poster of a travel company about the trip to the US

Tour guides of the company will help tourists to book appointments, take tourists to infirmaries for injections. Travelers will stay in a 5-star hotel plus enjoy 31-day travel insurance.

Similarly, Tugo Company and Viet My Company offered tours with prices of VND250 million per person in 24 days and VND207 million for a 30-day trip respectively.

The Department of Tourism in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday invited representatives from travel agencies to explain their trip plan following opinions that tours are impossible amid Covid-19 spread.

By Gia Han - Translated by Anh Quan