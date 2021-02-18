Covid-19 prevention, control intensified on flights from Hanoi

Accordingly, ground staffs and cabin crew members of Vietnam Airlines have been equipped with at least 3-layer facial masks, 2-layer medical gloves and personal protective clothing to serve passengers during their journey; specially, the passengers are served with prepackaged meals to avoid touching.In addition, passengers must continue to make medical declarations, check temperature before departure and wear facial masks during the journey.Vietnam Airlines has disinfected all airplanes from Hanoi, notably aircrafts departing from Hanoi to Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City after landing in accordance with international standards.As for other domestic flights, the planes are disinfected as soon as they return to airports in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.Vietnam Airlines have strictly performed other anti-pandemic standards on the flights from Hanoi and domestic flights such as setting up disinfection mats at boarding doors, equipping antibacterial hand towels on planes, sanitizing headphones by ultraviolet rays, etc.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong