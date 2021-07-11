Covid-19 testing service provided at Tan Son Nhat Airport



Tam Anh General Hospital offered the service for those who need certificates that they are negative for SARS-CoV-2 within 72 hours according to the Ministry of Health’s regulations.

The Covid-19 rapid test will be performed in less than 30 minutes for customers who need their results returned to be ready for boarding procedures.

With the RT-PCR test, customers will be sampled and wait for 4-5 hours, samples will be transported to HCMC-based Tam Anh General Hospital. After the test results are available, customers will receive the results at the airport or the results will be sent via email or text message to customers.

In respect of test charge, a quick test costs VND540,000 using the Panbio Covid-19 Ag Rapid test device from Abbott of the US while the RT-PCR test is priced VND 1,690,000 using the Bio CFX96 Dx machine from the US-headquartered Bio company Rad with Roche products – Switzerland. RT-PCR test price for five people will be VND3,950,000. People can get their test results at the airport.

By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan