Visitors took a sightseeing tour of Nha Trang by cyclo and enjoyed the city's best attractions and famous landmarks.



Various destinations in Nha Trang such as Long Son Pagoda, Po Nagar Cham temple complex, Hon Chong (Husband Island), Nha Trang Cathedral are temporarily closing to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Nha Trang City has received three large cruise ships bringing nearly 7,000 visitors since the lunar New Year.





By VAN NGOC – Translated by Kim Khanh