Da Lat City receives more than 145,000 arrivals on holidays

During the four-day off holidays of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), around 145,500 tourists, including 2,500 foreign and 1430,000 local travelers visited Da Lat City, an increase of 179.8 percent compared with the same period last year. 
The People’s Committee of Da Lat City reported that more than 122,000 tourists rent rooms for their vacation in the city, up 189.5 percent over the same period in 2020. 

During the holidays, the functional forces of Da Lat City made the record and fined a total of VND200 million (US$8,700) for 180 people not wearing facial masks at public places. 
Some photos featuring crowded visitors in Da Lat City on the holidays:
By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

