Da Lat City’s gross earnings come from photoshoot places

A hydrangea flower garden covering on an area of 2 hectares in Xuan Tho Commune’s Loc Quy Village has averagely attracted 300 visitors everyday and 500-700 travelers at weekend and more than 1,000 on national holidays.



After a year of facing the low-priced fresh-cut flowers in 2017, the garden’s owner, Nguyen Van Trung, 44, said that he decided to invest to turn the garden into a tourist attraction. This flower field that is loved by not only local people but also tourists all over the country has become a popular shooting point in a short time when coming to Da Lat.

Last year, Trung’s family earned more than VND2 billion (US$87,000) from selling entrance tickets.

The Infinity Lake that belongs to Tuyen Lam Lake area, located in the Clay Sculpture Tunnel of Da Lat City, has emerged as a favorite “check-in” corner.

Although visitors are familiar with the Clay Sculpture Tunnel which is a miniature version of Da Lat City featuring municipal typical icons, they have come back to enjoy the Infinity Lake with two giant statues in the middle, facing each other.

“I visited the Clay Sculpture Tunnel but I came back to take pictures with two giant statues”, Hoai Huong, 25, a visitor from HCMC said.

Hoa Son Dien Trang tourists area located in Ward 5 on a street that leads to Ta Nung Pass gives travelers a deep impression with the huge Buddha's hand which is made of big wooden ropes.

Tourist attractions have to do well-investment of infrastructures, services and human resource to reach the sustainable development, said director of Hoa Son Dien Trang , Duong Hai Dang.

The flower city has also other well-known gorgeous check-in places, such as Stairway to heaven, Sky Gate, Cau Dat Tea Hill, Fresh Garden flower hill, F flower field and beautiful coffee shops, including Up, Sunshine, La Viet, Panorama, Coi Xay Gio (Windmills) Bakery, Bali Sky Gate and among.

The culture and tourism industry and the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province have encouraged and supported construction and transport projects, especially creative tourism business ideas in accordance with the law of individuals and units, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism, Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Kim Khanh