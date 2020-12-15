Da Lat collects opinions on planning project of Valley of Love

According to the suggestion of Thanh Thanh Cong Tourist Joint Stock Company, the enterprise has asked for a permission from the local authorities to keep an illegal construction of a glass-bottom Bridge connecting the Love Valley and another destination of Doi Mong Mo (Dreamming Hill).



The work located in Ward 8 in Da Lat City was built in April, 2019 without permission of the local government.

On January 14, the People’s Committee of Da Lat City issued an administrative fine of VND40 million for building the 325 meter-long bridge without a license to the investor and asked the company to tear down the construction within 60 days.

In April, the municipal People’s Committee gave the investor some more time to remove the work because the bridge using foreign technology must be demolished by a staff of foreign specialists and workers who can not travel to Vietnam due to the pandemic outbreak.

The public opinion poll will run until January 10, 2021.





By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh