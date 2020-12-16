The Airports Council International has recognized the Vietnam’s airport in meeting professional excellence in maintaining safe hygienic facilities, physical distancing, staff protection, passenger communications, and passenger facilities for the certification during the pandemic outbreaks.



The certification is valid for 12 months.

The ACI Airport Health Accreditation program provides airports with an assessment of how aligned their health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices. The program supports airports around the globe in introducing preventive hygiene, health and safety measures against the coronavirus pandemic.





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Kim Khanh