Flights that have been departed from other South Korea’s localities will not be suspended, such as Incheon/Busan – Da Nang.



On the same day, the Department of Health of Da nang City reported that 80 passengers who were onboard the Vietjet Air-operated flight VJ871 took off at Daegu City’s airport and landed at Da Nang International Airport February 24 are being isolated at Dong Nghe Training Centre in Hoa Vang District’s Hoa Khuong Commune and the city-based Lung Hospital for treatment.





By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh