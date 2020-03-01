Da Nang city designs plans to recover tourism after COVID-19 outbreak

Da Nang is carrying out a project to restructure the tourism sector, as well as the municipal Party Committee’s programme on developing high-end tourism services and resort property products.

Towards the goal of building the city into a top tourist destination and a centre for international events in the region, the city is piloting a night-time shopping and entertainment street in Ngu Hanh Son district, and support investors to complete Bach Dang walking street and night market, which is slated to open on March 29.

Vice Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Tan Van Vuong said that the city is designing its economic development strategy and development planning for the 2021-2030 period with vision until 2045, while building measures to manage beaches across the city as well as ensure safety for tourist while visiting Son Tra peninsula.

Besides, the city is making adjustments to its plans on domestic tourism promotion and diversifying foreign markets in 2020, he added.

From the outset of the year, Da Nang city hosted more than 847,017 visitors, falling 24 percent from a year ago. The number of foreign arrivals was estimated at 478,860, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent. The city also witnessed a decline of 32.7 percent in domestic arrivals.

Tourism revenue in the months was around VND3.38 trillion (US$145.9 million).

Vietnamplus