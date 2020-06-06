Da Nang isolates 138 experts returning from Japan

The repatriation flight lands at Da Nang International Airport



Accordingly, the flight carrying 13 children and the elderly, 24 people with serious illnesses, 99 pregnant women, 138 Vietnamese software experts of FPT Group, Vietnam Software Association (Vinasa) and the students with visa expiration or without accommodation due to dormitories closure.Among them, the experts were isolated at Sam Grand Hotel with a prescribed fee.The remainders were sent to the isolation area of B315 Military Division in Nui Thanh District, Quang Nam Province.The provincial Health Department sent doctors, nurses and midwives to the airport in order to support the passengers in case of necessary care.

​ By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong