Da Nang provides COVID-19 tests for 760 stranded tourists

Visitors, including 710 domestic tourists and 50 foreigners were carried to Tran Phu High School for the SARS-CoV-2 testing in accordance with regulations on social distancing and preventive measures against the pandemic.



The department has also offered a guidance for tourists to book plane tickets and confirm flight ticket booking to travel back home.

As of August 5, there were about 1,695 stranded tourists in Da Nang, including 961 travelers who are waiting for flights back to Hanoi and 734 people looking forward to returning to HCMC.

After receiving flight permit from the Ministry of Transport and the preparation of Hanoi and HCMC, the People’s Committee of Da Nang City will give advisory to the municipal Department of Tourism to coordinate with airlines to bring passengers to the airport following preventive safety measures

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh