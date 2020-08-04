Da Nang to offer two flights to bring stranded tourists home

The two planes will transport tourists to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Seats will be allocated to those who have previously registered before 5:30 p.m. on August 5 and pay for the ticket. Those who are eligible to fly will be sent information when their seat is confirmed, including confirmation of their stay from the hotel or local authorities, copy of vehicles transporting them to Da Nang, copy of airfare, train ticket, confirmation of travel agents.



Visitors can contact with the Da Nang Tourist Support Center via helpline numbers : 02363550111 – 0901990691 – 0905029393 – 0905493221 or the email: visitorcenter@danang.gov.vn







By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh