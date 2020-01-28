Da Nang welcomes first int’l cruise visitors of lunar New Year

Holland America Line's cruise ship Westerdam carrying 1,250 passengers and crew members arrived in the city on Sunday.



Travelers had a chance to enjoy cultural activities on the occasion of Vietnamese

Tet holidays during 2-day visit.

It was an opportunity to promote images of Da Nang and its beauty to foreign tourists and friends, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh.

The city’s tourism industry plans to boost promotional programs and cooperate with cruise lines and travel agents to promote Da Nang’s destinations and develop cruise tourism. The city expects to receive 9.8 million holiday makers in 2020, he added.

According to Da Nang Port Joint Stock Company, there will be 13 cruise ships bringing thousands of tourists to dock at Tien Sa Port in the first lunar month.





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Kim Khanh