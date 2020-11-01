Deputy PM requires Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrading to complete before Tet

The requirement was made by the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister while inspecting the implementation progress of the runway upgrade projects at Vietnam’s biggest airports.Regarding the runway upgrade project at Noi Bai International Airport, the Thang Long Project Management Board has performed acceptance inspection of S7B taxiway and put it into the exploitation.S2 airport taxiway is expected to be exploited on November 6; meanwhile, 1B runway is likely to be exploited before December 31.For the runway upgrade project at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the representative of Cuu Long Corporation also said that 25R / 07L runway and other taxiways would be completed before December 10 and be exploited in advance December 31.Mr. Truong Hoa Binh also assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Finance to soon supplement capital source for the above- mentioned projects.With the T3 passenger terminal construction project at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the leader asked the Ministry of Defense to speed up the review of land fund and soon hand over the premise to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong