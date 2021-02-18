Destinations across country see sharp fall in number of tourists on Tet holidays

Da Nang City received more than 30,000 visitors, mainly domestic tourists, on the lunar New Year from February 10-16, just reaching 40 percent compared to last year.



Meanwhile the Dong Loc T-junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District welcomed about 6,000-7,000 people since the first day of the first lunar month, accounting for 60 percent of the number in the previous year.

According to Head of the Management Board of the Huong Tich Pagoda in the province, Nguyen Duy Vy said that the national historic site saw a sharp drop in tourist arrivals and greeted around 7,000 pilgrims. In addition, Huong Tich pagoda festival which is annually organized from the early first lunar month has been canceled to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Huong Tich Pagoda was built during the Tran Dynasty in the 13th century at 1,000 meters above sea level. The pagoda was heavily damaged by fire in 1885 and was rebuilt in 1901. The pagoda was recognized as national historical and cultural relics in 1990.

Similarly, attractions in the flower city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong which were traditionally crowded with tourists saw very low number of visitors in these days. The room capacity is below 30 percent.

According to the Tourist Supporting Center of Vung Tau City in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, more than 100,000 visitors came to the city in seven days on Tet, presenting a decrease of 72 percent compared to the last period. While the Cam Mountain Tourist Area in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang received about 40,000-50,000 travelers, down 50 percent compared to the same period last year.

In another hand, Ca Mau Province saw a mass cancellation of tours, the numbers of visitors and tourism revenue decline over 56 and 71 percent respectively, said Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tran Hieu Hung.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh