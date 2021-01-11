Detailed map for 404 caves of Phong Nha cave system created

Of which, there are many caves containing information of the process of Earth formation over 400 million years ago.



The Phong Nha cave system has 157 caves with a length of 103km. The specialists made surveys of 58 grottos measuring 48km and 20km of the 60-cave Nuoc Mooc system. Outstanding caves are Phong Nha, Tien Son, Son Doong, Thien Duong, Va, and En.

Scientists estimate that Phong Nha-Ke Bang and adjacent areas are home to over 1,000 caves. There are more than 600 caves that still remain unrevealed. Artificial intelligence (AI) will be applied to discover caves and digitize the entire cave system for scientific study and tourism development, said the director of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Experts from the British Royal Caves Association (BCRA) has created a detailed map for 404 caves in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh