Digital marketing helps travel businesses to promote tourism

Appearing on popular social media sites will allow enterprises to widen their opportunities to approach and attract customers online, especially promoting domestic tourism in the new normal situation after the pandemic.



Nowadays digital advertising is a necessary tendency. Its effects were shown clearly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel firms must change their ways to approach customers and increase the effectiveness of online advertising, said Director of HCMC Department of Tourism, Bui Ta Hoang Vu.



According to speakers from the Accelerate Vietnam Digital 4.0 program, enterprises can manage their online presence through a free and easy-to-use tool, Google My Business (GMB) and exploit ads via YouTube.

GMB also helps companies build a professional website for their business.



