Discovering Green Island in Quy Nhon City

The Cu Lao Xanh (Green Island) covering on an area of 5km2 in Nhon Chau Commune, which is about 25km south-east of Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh Province currently sees several ecotourism projects.

The Cu Lao Xanh (Green Island) fishing village

The projects are expected to develop the provincial community-based tourism and ecological values of Binh Dinh and the island particularly.
There is an old fishing village on the island which was early formed and granted Royal honour conferments by dynasties.
Discovering Green Island in Quy Nhon City ảnh 1 Visitors can go diving to see the colorful coral reefs and many marine creatures.
Discovering Green Island in Quy Nhon City ảnh 2 Flowers are planted on the island.
Discovering Green Island in Quy Nhon City ảnh 3 Tree planting on  Cu Lao Xanh
Discovering Green Island in Quy Nhon City ảnh 4 Taking care of the elderly
Discovering Green Island in Quy Nhon City ảnh 5 Local youths join activities to clean the island.
Discovering Green Island in Quy Nhon City ảnh 6 The submarine electrical cable provides power for people living on the island .
Discovering Green Island in Quy Nhon City ảnh 7 A fisherman is preparing fishing nets before sailing for the fishing.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Kim Khanh

