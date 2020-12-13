Discovering Green Island in Quy Nhon City

The projects are expected to develop the provincial community-based tourism and ecological values of Binh Dinh and the island particularly.



There is an old fishing village on the island which was early formed and granted Royal honour conferments by dynasties.



Visitors can go diving to see the colorful coral reefs and many marine creatures. Flowers are planted on the island. Tree planting on Cu Lao Xanh Taking care of the elderly Local youths join activities to clean the island. The submarine electrical cable provides power for people living on the island . A fisherman is preparing fishing nets before sailing for the fishing.



By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Kim Khanh