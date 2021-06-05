  1. Travel

Domestic flights connecting to HCMC halted due to Covid-19

The Ministry of Transport has just approved the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control proposals by some provinces about the suspension of domestic flights linking Quang Ninh and Gia Lai provinces to Ho Chi Minh City from June 5 upon further announcement. 
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is responsible for notifying the suspension to Vietnamese airlines and relevant agencies and units as well as working with localities to adjust passenger and freight flights to Van Dong and Pleiku airports.

Domestic flights connecting to HCMC halted due to Covid-19 ảnh 1 Some domestic flights connecting to HCMC are halted due to Covid-19
Additionally, the Ministry of Transport also agreed with passenger flight suspension excluding helicopters from Vung Tau to Con Dao and vice versa following the proposal of the People’s Committee of Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province, starting from June 5. 

Previously, the Ministry of Transport had decided to halt domestic flights connecting Hai Phong City and Ho Chi Minh City from June 3 until the Covid-19 pandemic comes under control.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

