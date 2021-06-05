Domestic flights connecting to HCMC halted due to Covid-19

Some domestic flights connecting to HCMC are halted due to Covid-19



Additionally, the Ministry of Transport also agreed with passenger flight suspension excluding helicopters from Vung Tau to Con Dao and vice versa following the proposal of the People’s Committee of Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province, starting from June 5.





The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is responsible for notifying the suspension to Vietnamese airlines and relevant agencies and units as well as working with localities to adjust passenger and freight flights to Van Dong and Pleiku airports.Previously, the Ministry of Transport had decided to halt domestic flights connecting Hai Phong City and Ho Chi Minh City from June 3 until the Covid-19 pandemic comes under control.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong