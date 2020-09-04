Domestic flights of Vietnam Airlines to resume from September 9

Particularly, domestic flight route between Hanoi and Chu Lai will be exploited with the frequency of one- daily round trips.
Hanoi- Tuy Hoa route will be re-opened with the frequency of three-weekly round trips, departing on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
According to the national flag carrier, the flight routes linking Hai Phong and Dien Bien, Vinh and Da Lat, Hue and Da Lat will operate with the frequency of three round trips per week, flying on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Four round-trip flights will be exploited each week on Vinh- Buon Ma Thuot route, falling on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
In order to ensure the health safety of passengers, Vietnam Airlines still maintains cleaning and disinfecting aircraft, providing service equipment and medical protective gears for aviation staff and passengers, wearing facial mask during the trips, carrying out medical declaration and checking passengers' temperatures before they get aboard according to the regulations of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.
On the occasion of re-opening the domestic routes, Vietnam Airlines launches a preferential program of one-way ticket price sale worth VND69,000 (nearly US$3), equivalent to VND546,000 (nearly US$24) including taxes and fees, from September 4 to October 31.
The preferential program is applied for trips departing from September 10 to December 31.
