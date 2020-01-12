Eco-tourism, agro-tourism on show at HCM City design contest

Saigontourist’s agro-tour to Cu Chi district and Vietravel’s eco-tour to Can Gio district received awards in the category of exciting tour and distinctive exploration.



The award in the category of experience travel and community-based tour was given to the eco-tour on Thieng Lieng Island in Can Gio district developed by Di Cho Biet JSC.

The tour to attractions in District 9 developed by the Continental International Trading and Tourism Company received a prize for the category of local cultural preservation tour.

A tour to Can Gio mangrove forests operated by Dan Xay Mangrove Park took a prize for the category of nature preservation tour.

Awards in the category of potential tours were given to tours to visit attractions in Binh Chanh and Cu Chi districts by Greenfarm JSC and the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre.

The city’s Department of Tourism will support exploration of these tours by introducing them to travel firms and other localities.

The contest, which kicked off in May last year, attracted 54 tour product submissions.

It was organised by the city’s Department of Tourism in coordination with the city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tourism Association, and Farmers Association,

The contest is part of the city’s efforts to diversify tourism products and promote eco-tourism and agro-tourism.

Vietnamplus