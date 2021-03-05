E-health declaration compulsory for all air passengers: CAAV

To implement the Prime Minister’s recent directions on COVID-19 prevention and control, the CAAV has asked relevant agencies and units to coordinate closely with localities to apply anti-coronavirus measures appropriate to the risk level in each area and site.

It demanded that related parties must not lower their guard while minimising adverse impacts on goods transportation, production and business activities, and people’s lives and pushing ahead with the 5K principle: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration).

The security force at airports has to instruct passengers to make e-health declaration so as to ensure that all passengers will complete the procedure before getting on board.

The CAAV also told airport authorities to disseminate the abovementioned information to all foreign airlines, as well as agencies and units operating at airports nationwide.