Experts, businesses discuss how to rebuild tourism when recovery comes

Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA) Vu The Binh said in 2020, the arrival of international tourists dropped nearly 80 percent while the number of domestic visitors reduced 50 percent; therefore, total income reduced nearly 60 percent against 2019. Worse, 90 percent of Vietnamese tourists traveled abroad.

General Director of Flamingo Redtours Nguyen Cong Hoan said that renewal of old tourist destinations and addition of added services should be done to attract travelers. Meantime, Deputy Director of Viettravel Nguyen Thi Le Huong said that tourism businesses and local administrations should work together to launch products and services as well as promote the market.

Deputy Director Le Huong added that tourism businesses need the government’s supporting policies to be ready to provide tourism services to meet demand when the recovery comes; for instance, the local administrations can offer discount of 30 percent to 50 percent of entrance ticket into tourist attractions.

Many tourism businesses said the participation of all bodies including local governments, service providers, transportation businesses is needed for the sector’s promotion. Tourism operators not only discussed solutions to revive the sector but also shared their plans and preparations for grasping the opportunities when the recovery comes.

Deputy general director of Saigon Tourist Vo Anh Tai said that large markets of Vietnam tourism including the US, the Europe and Australia are seriously hit by the coronavirus pandemic predicting that international tourism activities will rise up by the end of 2023.

Vietnam is safe from the pandemic - the distinct advantage for the Vietnamese tourism sector, Mr. Tai said; therefore, tourism businesses should exploit this. Director of Hanoitourist Phung Quang Thang said travel agents should pay more attention to developing sustainable tourism, enhancing the role of travel agencies in community tourism, and promoting digital transformation.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan