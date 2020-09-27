Family-friendly group tours warm up tourism market in Vietnam

A few days ago, TST tourist company has organized a trip to Con Dao island in the Southern Province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau for 330 holidaymakers.

The company is working at full speed to prepare the best travel experience for groups of 600 travelers to popular tourist destinations in the North region, Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang and Con Dao Island in Ba Ria- Vung Tau in this month.



There have been inquiries from companies about group tours for their employees in the year-end, said Nguyen Minh Man, Head of the company’s Marketing Department. It is forecast that from now to end of the year, more travelers will book their tours as it is peak season for Meetings, Incentive Travels, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tours.

A representative from Hoa Binh tourism agent said that some companies contacted it asking about tour schedule from now to the end of year; however, just a few of them officially registered for the tour. Generally, people just wanted to know promotion programs in many travel agents.

According to a representative from Fiditour - Vietluxtour agent, the company will offer service to groups of 100-500 travelers if the disease is still under control. The company is planning for MICE tours to Phu Quoc Island and well-known resort city of Nha Trang in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa in last months of the year.

The city Department of Tourism said that presently, tour operators are preparing to take travelers to safe districts and launch new attractively priced tours to revive demand after the Covid-19 shutdown. Simultaneously, airlines increase flight frequency and new routes to facilitate people’s traveling demand.

Director of LienBang Travel Tu Quy Thanh said travelers still worried of Covid-19; therefore, no foreign holidaymakers will arrive in Vietnam at this time. LienBang Travel has updated information of Covid-19 in Vietnam so that its partners in Taiwan ( China) , Hong Kong, many parts of China and some other places in the world which are keeping an eye on Vietnam’s reopening plan in early 2021 to design tours for customers.

Director of Images Travel Nguyen Ngoc Toan said it is possible to receive holidaymakers from February, 2021 as normal meanwhile the company will introduce safe destinations for local tourists who are still worried about Covid-19.

Similarly, General Director of Saigontourist Nguyen Huu Y Yen said the company is ready to receive voyagers. Viet Excursions expected that Vietnamese government will allow to receive foreign holidaymakers in early 2021.

The municipal Department of Tourism has sent its proposal on stimulus packages to the People’s Committee to revitalize its tourism industry on 2020. Specifically, the Department proposed free entry of the War Remnants Museum, the Museum of Vietnamese History, Ho Chi Minh City Museum, Cu Chi Tunnels as well as give financial assistance to employees in these venues.

Moreover, city authorities was proposed to reduce water charges for tourist accommodation.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan