  1. Travel

Festival promotes tourism in HCMC, Mekong Delta

SGGP
A two-day event promoting tourism of HCMC and the Mekong Delta region opened in the Southern city of Can Tho on July 3.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the event (Photo: SGGP)

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the event (Photo: SGGP)

The tourism promotional festival features more than 30 display booths of travel firms, hotels, restaurants and airlines of HCMC and 13 localities in Mekong Delta region.
It gives a chance for exhibitors to introduce their products at promotional prices to visitors and offer up to 10- 60 percent discount on various services.
Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City, Duong Tan Hien said that the tourism promotional day is an important premise for the boosting tourism development cooperation between HCMC and Can Tho City, the Mekong Delta region as well as increase activities of regional linkage in tourism development turning tourism into a key economy.
The event which is organized by the HCMC Department of Tourism and the Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism of Can Tho City aims to stimulate tourism of HCMC will run until July 4.
Festival promotes tourism in HCMC, Mekong Delta ảnh 1
Festival promotes tourism in HCMC, Mekong Delta ảnh 2
Festival promotes tourism in HCMC, Mekong Delta ảnh 3
Festival promotes tourism in HCMC, Mekong Delta ảnh 4
Festival promotes tourism in HCMC, Mekong Delta ảnh 5

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more