Festival promotes tourism in HCMC, Mekong Delta

The tourism promotional festival features more than 30 display booths of travel firms, hotels, restaurants and airlines of HCMC and 13 localities in Mekong Delta region.



It gives a chance for exhibitors to introduce their products at promotional prices to visitors and offer up to 10- 60 percent discount on various services.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City, Duong Tan Hien said that the tourism promotional day is an important premise for the boosting tourism development cooperation between HCMC and Can Tho City, the Mekong Delta region as well as increase activities of regional linkage in tourism development turning tourism into a key economy.

The event which is organized by the HCMC Department of Tourism and the Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism of Can Tho City aims to stimulate tourism of HCMC will run until July 4.







By Tuan Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh