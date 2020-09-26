  1. Travel

First international commercial flight lands in Noi Bai Airport

The first commercial flight VN417 of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on Seoul (South Korea)- Hanoi route has just landed in the Noi Bai International Airport after six-month suspension period due to an influence of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The flight carried Vietnamese citizens along with Korean experts and investors. 
All passengers must strictly conduct requirements of the pandemic prevention and control such as negative certificate for SARS-CoV-2 via real-time polymerase chain reaction (real-time PCR) method three days prior to boarding, confirmation of quarantine location in Vietnam, health declaration and installation of Bluezone apps. 

Upon arriving in Vietnam, they continued to have their health checked and their samples taken for initial testing. 

Passengers will be sent to medical facilities for isolation according to regulations in case of SARS-CoV-2 positive results.

In case of the SARS-CoV-2 negative result, they will be quarantined at the registered hotels and tested for Covid-19 again six days later since the entrance. 

Passengers will be allowed to implement self-quarantine during 14 days and epidemic prevention and control measures as prescribed in case of their second negative testing result.

Earlier, Vietnam Airlines had performed  flight VN416 from Hanoi to Seoul. 

The re-operation of international commercial routes will meet great needs of travelling and doing business of people. 

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

