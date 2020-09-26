First international commercial flight lands in Noi Bai Airport

The flight carried Vietnamese citizens along with Korean experts and investors.







Passengers will be allowed to implement self-quarantine during 14 days and epidemic prevention and control measures as prescribed in case of their second negative testing result.

All passengers must strictly conduct requirements of the pandemic prevention and control such as negative certificate for SARS-CoV-2 via real-time polymerase chain reaction (real-time PCR) method three days prior to boarding, confirmation of quarantine location in Vietnam, health declaration and installation of Bluezone apps.Upon arriving in Vietnam, they continued to have their health checked and their samples taken for initial testing.Passengers will be sent to medical facilities for isolation according to regulations in case of SARS-CoV-2 positive results.In case of the SARS-CoV-2 negative result, they will be quarantined at the registered hotels and tested for Covid-19 again six days later since the entrance.Earlier, Vietnam Airlines had performed flight VN416 from Hanoi to Seoul.The re-operation of international commercial routes will meet great needs of travelling and doing business of people.