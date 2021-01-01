First yacht show opens in city

The event is a chance to discover some of the country’s leading superyachts and boating brands , such as Tamson Yachting, Regal Boats, Trung Vector, Rapido Trimarans, Chaparral Boats, Galeon Yacht, Dream Yacht, Song Xanh, Vietyacht Saigon, Wolf Brothers. It is also a platform to meet specialists and yachting trade professionals.



SYS delivers to visitors a three-day celebration with a wide range of interactive activities, such as experiencing yachting on the Saigon River, joining in a training course on stand up paddle boarding (SUP), seeing a yacht parade, enjoying Vip Gala Dinner, live music - fashion show, a countdown party and a firework display from the marina of the Saigon Yacht Club on New Year’s Eve.

On this occasion, the Yacht Club Saigon (YCS) has been established to meet the demand of operational services, engineering and experience in cruise ships.



At the press conference of SYS The event gathers many country’s leading superyachts and boating brands .



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh