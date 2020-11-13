Flight delayed over five hours due to bomb warning from passenger





As this reason, the captain decided to cease the flight and coordinated with functional forces of the airport to handle the incident.The male passenger, who is a foreigner and can speak Vietnamese, was later taken to the terminal for interrogation and handling.All the passengers on flight were instructed to return to the terminal for checking luggage and security as regulated.While waiting for handling the incident, Pacific Airlines sent a back-up plane and cabin crew to perform the journey at 5PM on the same day.Currently, the authorities at Noi Bai airport are handling the above male passenger.The incident made the flight delay by five hours and 35 minutes as schedule.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong