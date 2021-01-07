Flights at Vinh Airport cancelled due to bad weather

Misty rain and the high level of moisture at the airport may affect the safety of aircraft operations, said the airline.



Four departures were listed as cancelled, including flights No. VN1690 and VN1691 between Buon Ma Thuot and Vinh, and flights No. VN1530 and VN1531 on Cam Ranh-Vinh route.

10 flights have been rescheduled, consisting of VN1717 and VN1718 on Hanoi-Vinh route, VN1260 and VN126, VN1262 and VN1263, VN1264 and VN1265, VN1266 and VN1267 linking HCMC and Vinh. Flights on Hanoi-Vinh route are planned to take off at 6 p.m while remaining ones on HCMC-Vinh route are expected to depart at 6.35 p.m. on the same day.

Passengers can access the carrier’s website, or contact the ticket offices of the airline throughout the country for further information.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh