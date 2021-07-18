Flights bringing back people stranded in Southern virus-hit areas to be launched



Accordingly, carriers must coordinate with localities’ authorities and authorized units to set up plans of package flight, including the number of passengers, the departure and arrival schedules, monitoring measures during the trip before operating planes.



All passengers have to display documentations of a negative Covid-19 test using RT-PCR.



Air fares are approved by the localities and airlines; or directed purchased by travelers at carrier’s ticket offices in accordance with domestic flight ticket prices capped.

The ACV provides quick test services for passengers at airports in the Southern region.





By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh