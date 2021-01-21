Flights can’t land at Noi Bai Aiport due to fog

Local carriers of Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Vietjet and Bamboo had to divert their flights to land at other airports to ensure safety.



Accordingly, flights VN248, VN7246 from HCMC to Hanoi landed at Cat Bi Airport in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong while VN7206 and VN210 on HCMC-Hanoi were shunted to Da Nang Airport.

Flights VN1602 from Buon Ma Thuot to Hanoi, VN1612 from Pleiku to Hanoi and VN8714 connecting Vinh and Hanoi landed at Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa Province, Da Nang Airport and Cat Bi Airport in Hai Phong City respectively.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh