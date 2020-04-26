Flights from Central region to HCMC postponed or cancelled

Many passengers reflected that they received announcement about the cancelled flights involved in Covid-19 influence from the carriers. The process of ticket refund will be performed within three months, added the passengers. Flights from Chu Lai Airport to Ho Chi Minh City were reportedly delayed.It is said that the carriers had not complied with the scheme of passenger transport under the requirement of the Ministry of Transport. On the other hands, they opened tickets for sales although the aviation authorities had not allowed re-exploitation of the flights.For the air-route from Hanoi to HCMC, each carrier exploits one round-trip flight per day.

By Luong Thien- Translated by Huyen Huong