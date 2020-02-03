  1. Travel

Flights linking Vietnam and Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao re-operate

SGGP
Vietnamese airlines re-exploited their regular flights connecting Vietnam and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao (China) from February 2 after the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam’s permit to transport novel coronavirus affected passengers at airports in Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.

Flights linking Vietnam and Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao re-operate

From February 2, Vietnam Airlines’ regular flights following Vietnam- Taiwan flight routes have resumed operation.

For air-routes to Hong Kong, the airline will continue to operate normally from February 2 to February 5 and then it will temporarily suspend all flights to/from Hong Kong. 

All flights to/ from Macao were also re-operated on February 2 and will be paused from February 5.

Low-cost airline Jetstar Pacific yesterday planned to re-operate flights between Hanoi and Hong Kong until February 5 while Vietnam-Taiwan air-route is still operating normally.

Similarly, Vietjet Air’s international flights to Hong Kong and Taiwan were still operating normally.



By Bich Quyen, Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more