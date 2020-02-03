Flights linking Vietnam and Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao re-operate





From February 2, Vietnam Airlines’ regular flights following Vietnam- Taiwan flight routes have resumed operation.For air-routes to Hong Kong, the airline will continue to operate normally from February 2 to February 5 and then it will temporarily suspend all flights to/from Hong Kong.All flights to/ from Macao were also re-operated on February 2 and will be paused from February 5.Low-cost airline Jetstar Pacific yesterday planned to re-operate flights between Hanoi and Hong Kong until February 5 while Vietnam-Taiwan air-route is still operating normally.Similarly, Vietjet Air’s international flights to Hong Kong and Taiwan were still operating normally.

By Bich Quyen, Translated by Huyen Huong