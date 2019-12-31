Football-themed trip to Thailand launched to serve Vietnamese football fans

A 3-5 day trip departed from HCMC, Hanoi and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho costs from VND7.9 (US$343)-11.5 million (US$500) per person, including return airfare, ticket for match, hotel and transport.



Meanwhile a 4 days 3 nights road trip through Thailand, Laos and Cambodia departed from da Nang will be VND5.5 million (US$239) per person.

Saigontourist, the country's leading travel company launches a package tour departed from HCMC on January 9 at a price of VND 9.49 million (US$412) and VND 9.99 million (US$430) on January 10, including ticket for matches between Vietnam and U.A.E, Jordan respectively; while a journey started from HCMC on January 15 and Can Tho on January 14 costs VND 9.99 million (US$430) and VND8.6 million (US$373) including ticket for matches between Vietnam and North Korea.

Besides watching football matches, visitors will have a chance to visit tourist attractions in Thailand, such as Khao Kradong Forest Park, Suphatthara Bophit Buddha statue, Erawan Hindu shrine, Temple of the Golden Buddha, Jomtien Beach and enjoy Chao Phraya boat trip and a buffet on the 81st Floor of Baiyoke Sky Hotel to catch views of beautiful Bangkok city.





By THI HONG – Translated by Kim Khanh